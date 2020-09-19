https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/19/thats-a-promise-actor-russ-tamblyn-says-there-will-be-a-war-if-you-dare-try-and-replace-rbg/

There’s a collage going around on Twitter of various blue checks losing their minds over the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s promise to call a vote on President Trump’s nominee to replace her. Former CNN host Reza Aslan said they’d “burn the entire f**king thing down” if that happened, and GQ’s Laura Bassett said “there will be riots” — more riots, we guess.

We’re giving actor Russ Tamblyn (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) his own post, though, because he’s made a promise: There will be a war if they try to replace Ginsberg now.

“Signed, Us.” That’s cute. Is Tamblyn going to take up arms or just dance on the graves of his enemies, “West Side Story” style?

