There’s a collage going around on Twitter of various blue checks losing their minds over the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s promise to call a vote on President Trump’s nominee to replace her. Former CNN host Reza Aslan said they’d “burn the entire f**king thing down” if that happened, and GQ’s Laura Bassett said “there will be riots” — more riots, we guess.

We’re giving actor Russ Tamblyn (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) his own post, though, because he’s made a promise: There will be a war if they try to replace Ginsberg now.

Mount up. You dare try and replace her right now and there will be a war. That’s a promise. Signed,

Us#RBG — Russ Tamblyn (@RussTamblyn) September 19, 2020

“Signed, Us.” That’s cute. Is Tamblyn going to take up arms or just dance on the graves of his enemies, “West Side Story” style?

You played your riot card too soon 😂😂😂😂 — Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (@LydiaRodarte) September 20, 2020

Bring it, baby. — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 19, 2020

Bring it. Signed,

Texas. — texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) September 19, 2020

Russ, put me on the invite list. When and where, I wanna play — Sal LaBarbera (@Sal_LaBarbera) September 19, 2020

Bwahahaha Hahahahah. I’m trembling. — SouthernButNoBelle 🇺🇸 (@1abbeynormal) September 20, 2020

You will threaten war on fellow citizens over the mere possibility of a pro-life Justice. Let that one sink the hell in. — manUpbuttercup🇺🇸 (@MUpbuttercup) September 19, 2020

Well he just announced he is replacing her so….. — Lady Pablo (Parler: Nccmommy) (@nccmommy) September 20, 2020

Yeah.. I’m waiting too.. when can we expect this “war” ? — Jason (@jas1977card) September 20, 2020

Send your best and pack a lunch homie — Tekk the Hawaiian Lion (@teknikal762) September 19, 2020

Whatcha gonna do: turn over the Craft Services table? — Jeffrey “Look, Fat” Voth (@Acuda4me) September 19, 2020

Come at us anytime you think you’re ready, buttercup. — planefag (@planefag) September 19, 2020

We are ready! Bring it on! — Natalie Laechelt (@LaecheltNatalie) September 20, 2020

I think I’m going to have grilled cheese and tomato soup for dinner. — Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Covfefe (@guitarsandboots) September 20, 2020

Don’t threaten us with a good time, hoss! — BigBigMike (@troubleduck7) September 19, 2020

Wait till he finds out we already bought up all the guns and ammo! — PrinceOfSnide (@SnidePrince) September 20, 2020

Ok Princess. Good luck with that. — Sully (@Sully594) September 20, 2020

This is different from how y’all have been behaving for 4 years…. how? Nothing new about riots. At all. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) September 19, 2020

And what would you do that you haven’t already overdone? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 19, 2020

Bring it. Please. — Robert Kerman (@RobertKerman7) September 20, 2020

Let’s do this Russ. Patriots have been training and organizing for the last three months. You better pray the cops are there to protect you this time. Things have changed. — Ted Sayer (@Ted_Sayer) September 19, 2020

Bring it on sweet cheeks. — 🇺🇸 Pappy Don 🇺🇸 (@Pappa_Don1) September 19, 2020

Oh no! I can’t stop shivering in fright!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Just a … (@rover7_tony) September 20, 2020

You get knocked over by a stiff breeze. We are hardly concerned. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 19, 2020

I’m ready for you. Signed,

Me — Paul B. Kelly (@ImInSTL) September 20, 2020

We’ve seen your best troops. They won’t last more than a few days. And I’m being generous. — PenelopeMaynardWashingtonEscort (@AgeKermit) September 20, 2020

I forget are you a shark or a jet — Cookie G (@smonag5131) September 20, 2020

