http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/cSg2rj3ai04/the-democratic-supreme-court-freakout.php

So Democrats are having a collective freakout over the passing of Justice Ginsburg, and naturally are threatening violence and rioting if they don’t get their way, just like their threats about the election if Trump wins. In other words, more of the same of what we’ve seen the last few weeks.

Here’s a sampler of some of the reactions on social media (but STRONG LANGUAGE WARNING):

Meanwhile, how’s this for balanced media coverage:

Leftists are so classless than Ginsburg herself comes in for their wrath:

A more genteel version of this appears in The New Republic, which did call for Ginsburg to step down back when Obama was in office and had a Senate majority:

It seems unlikely that Ginsburg’s final wish—“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” she told her granddaughter earlier this week—will come to pass. That her seat might go to an arch-conservative is at least partly the Democrats’ fault—for not having the foresight to urge her to step down when it was in their power to do something about it.

Finally, check out this 23-second TikTok video that has been seen millions of times now (again—LANGUAGE WARNING):

A real portrait in self-control. Just imagine her reaction if Trump is re-elected. Let the memes commence!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

