The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has brought with it Democrats saying the Senate shouldn’t vote on a SCOTUS nominee until after the election, while Sen. Mitch McConnell has said “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

With that, GQ political columnist Laura Bassett, who questioned a system of government that made an 87-year-old woman undergoing chemo feel compelled to keep working as a Supreme Court justice in order to hold fascism at bay, says riots are on the way. Well, more riots:

If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 18, 2020

There was an addendum to the riot threat, but it disappeared:

Oh wait!!! I think i found it!!; pic.twitter.com/BEqmxzOf4M — jus me (@CouldnAway) September 19, 2020

Riots? Been there, done that:

In addition to or alongside the current riots? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 19, 2020

There are already riots, Democrat. https://t.co/UxFkdtXJLE — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 19, 2020

Your riots will be drowned out by your current ongoing riots — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 19, 2020

How will we know which ones are over the Supreme Court? https://t.co/CCeFbxmoaj — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 19, 2020

Maybe the rioters will have to start wearing jerseys indicating which “cause” they’re rioting for.

If McConnell follows the constitutional process, we in the media will encourage riots, which our base will then execute. Yes, we know. https://t.co/pBDB8VMPiL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

Shocker: Democrat activists are already threatening violence if they don’t get their way. https://t.co/dwOrw3lF3o — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 19, 2020

Yeah, we’re totally surprised too. *Eye roll*

oh no, not riots https://t.co/48vKoozv8K — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 19, 2020

LOL as if we didn’t have riots already? pic.twitter.com/Rb2CjJa5Wo — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 19, 2020

The Left blowing their dog whistle. — Patty Girl 🍀 (@PerspicaciousXY) September 19, 2020

The United States Senate doesn’t negotiate with terrorists. https://t.co/cCoBPU6XUf — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) September 19, 2020

You’re going to riot regardless of what does and does not happen with SCOTUS and the election. We get it. You’re a Democrat activist, it’s all you do. Threat, riot, threat, riot, etc. https://t.co/1aS4YKa7Pn — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, former CNN contributor Reza Aslan tweeted last night that if Trump and the Republicans attempt to fill the SCOTUS opening before the election “we burn the entire f***ing thing down.” So yeah, the Left’s handling it all really well.

