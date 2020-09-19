China is using images of TikTok users to improve its facial recognition capacities, according to American lawmakers and analysts monitoring the unfolding dispute over the social media giant’s U.S. operations.

“TikTok is a massive repository of data,” Foundation for Defense of Democracies analyst Emily de la Bruyere, an expert in the links between China’s military apparatus and commercial entities, said of the social media platform. “Facial recognition … is a big part of it.”

That concern has contributed to the U.S. hostility to TikTok, which will be expelled from American app stores next week pursuant to a Commerce Department order unveiled Friday. The app, widely popular as a platform for short videos, has the ability to collect precious bulk data to power technological developments with both national security and economic ramifications.

“It’s a lot of data that is tagged on shapes and styles of faces that the Chinese government can’t get in the mainland,” Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, told the Center for Strategic and International Studies in a conversation recorded last week and aired Thursday. “So, all these things are connected.”

Such a cache of facial data could have economic and geopolitical value, as Chinese entities could learn to profile populations and socioeconomic groups.

“They’re figuring out what people who look a certain way want to do with their app, and then, they can improve their pitch to you,” the American Enterprise Institute’s Derek Scissors explained. “‘We have a pattern between your facial structure — which, of course, includes your age, your gender, so on — and what you like to look at, and that’s going to help us give you the videos you want to look at, which makes us more competitive.’”

That’s a competition that companies and governments in democratic societies can ill-afford to lose, given that “data will be the fuel of tomorrow,” as a top NATO commander put it earlier this year, powering the development of cutting-edge technologies made possible by the advent of ultra-high-speed, next-generation wireless technology and artificial intelligence.

“TikTok is also collecting data on how humans interact with information with visual stimuli, how faces respond to that,” de la Bruyere said. “What sort of things are captivating to like the human imagination or interest, and what’s going to keep your attention? So it’s not just the facial recognition for us. It’s also immense collection of data on human behavior and potential.”

The ability to profile such large population groups could create significant opportunities for Chinese propaganda campaigns and influence operations, even election interference.

“And Chinese intelligence is certainly sophisticated enough to say, ‘I want to target middle-aged white people in swing-state Wisconsin,” Scissors said.

The availability of American data to Chinese entities is all the more troublesome given that Beijing already has greater access to data than Western companies do because the authoritarian regime lacks the privacy protections that exist in democratic societies.

“It’s basically taking something valuable from the United States, commoditizing it, and selling it,” Scissors said.

President Trump issued an order requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell its U.S. operations to an American entity by Sunday. The company has resisted that proposal, in part to protect from U.S. custody the algorithms developed and improved with the assistance of the data provided by the roughly 100 million American users of the app, and countered by offering to partner with an American company as a “trusted technology provider” while retaining a majority-Chinese ownership, but that proposal has drawn skepticism from Trump and China hawks.

“If we hold American firms to a certain standard on data extraction, and the Chinese can just ignore that, we’re saying to China, ‘Why don’t you start three steps up the ladder? And we’ll try to catch you,’” Scissors said.