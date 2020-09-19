https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-says-scotus-pick-will-be-a-woman-here-are-12-possibilities
President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, that he will nominate a woman to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday after a battle with cancer.
“It will be a woman, a very talented, very brilliant woman,” said Trump, who received cheers from the crowd in response to his statement. “We have numerous women on the list. I built this incredible list of brilliant people.”
Trump, who added over a dozen names to his Supreme Court list earlier this week, also called on Biden to release a similar list of people who the Democratic nominee, if elected in November, would nominate to fill a vacancy on the nation’s highest court.
While the president’s list of potential SCOTUS nominees contains several dozen names, his insistence on Saturday that the vacancy would be filled by a woman has narrowed down the lists to twelve people, including:
Amy Coney Barrett, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
Allison Eid, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
Britt Grant, U.S. Court of Appeals Eleventh Circuit
Joan Larsen, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
Margaret Ryan, former U.S. Court of Appeals for Armed Forces
Diane Sykes, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
Bridget Bade, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
Barbara Lagoa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
Martha Pacold, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
Sarah Pitlyk, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri
Allison Jones Rushing, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit
Kate Todd, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President
