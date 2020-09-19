https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-tweets-support-for-confirming-new-supreme-court-justice-before-election

President Donald Trump set off a firestorm Saturday morning after tweeting his support for confirming a new Supreme Court Justice before the election on November 3 following Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday night.

In a tweet regarding the GOP, Trump said: We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg died due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer late Friday evening, prompting questions about whether Trump would name her successor prior to the election. Trump’s tweet appears to confirm that he will.

Earlier this month, Trump released a list of 20 additional names for his list of possible Supreme Court nominees, The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra previously reported:

Bridget Bade, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Daniel Cameron, 51st Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky

51st Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator from Arkansas

U.S. Senator from Arkansas Paul Clement, partner with Kirkland & Ellis LLP

partner with Kirkland & Ellis LLP Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator from Texas

U.S. Senator from Texas Stuart Kyle Duncan, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Steven Engel, Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice

Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice Noel Francisco, former Solicitor General of the United States

former Solicitor General of the United States Josh Hawley, U.S. Senator from Missouri

U.S. Senator from Missouri James Ho, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Gregory Katsas, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Barbara Lagoa, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit Christopher Landau, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Mexican States

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Mexican States Carlos Muñiz, Justice on the Supreme Court of Florida

Justice on the Supreme Court of Florida Martha Pacold, Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Peter Phipps, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Sarah Pitlyk, Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Allison Jones Rushing, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Kate Todd, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President

Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President Lawrence VanDyke, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Trump’s tweet comes the morning after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a statement saying the Senate would hold a vote on potential justice nominated by Trump.

“In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” McConnell said.

“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promises,” McConnell added. “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United State Senate.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

