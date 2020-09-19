https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/leftists-nobel-peace-prize/2020/09/19/id/987744

Cancel Culture has reached a new milestone. It’s the subject of a cancellation movement.

Cancel Culture doesn’t have to have done anything on its own to be discontinued.

All it takes is for someone the Left hates to be mentioned in connection with the unsuspecting cancel targeting.

And that’s how it came to pass that the Atlantic magazine published an article demanding the Nobel Peace Prize be canceled.

The offense of the Nobel Peace Prize?

Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Swedish lawmaker Magnus Jacobsson have both nominated President Donald Trump for the coveted prize.

Well — formerly coveted.

Please recall that shortly after his election, Barack Obama was nominated for and received the Nobel Peace Prize for doing nothing in particular. He was honored because the prize jury was optimistic regarding Obama’s chances for doing something.

Trump, on the other hand, has actually done something.

That’s just way too much for the Left to tolerate.

Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for negotiating an unprecedented peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For his part, Jacobsson was so impressed with Trump’s landmark economic deal with former enemies Kosovo and Serbia that he also nominated the president.

Results mean nothing to the Left. For them, it’s all about hate.

The Atlantic asks (we assume seriously), “What if you do all the right things, but you are a boor, or an alleged rapist?”

The answer is obvious — cancel the award.

Rather than honoring individuals, to keep the Atlantic happy, the prize committee should recognize Leftist–approved non-governmental organizations (NGOs), “All of this points to one of two conclusions: The Nobel Committee can either give the prize to do-gooder organizations such as the Red Cross or Doctors Without Borders . . . or it can keep the prize locked away for a while, and reevaluate its reasoning for a modern era.”

The Atlantic also thoughtfully provides the chain of reasoning the committee should employ, ” . . . that reevaluation will end, if the committee is honest, with the admission that peace can be recognized only by its fruits, which take decades to mature, and not by its seeds. To keep giving awards for the seeds is to court embarrassment, and to make yourself hostage to wacky attention-seeking nominations like Trump’s.

“Better to shut it down, before the trolls do first.”

It’s obvious the staff at the Atlantic could use a good intervention, if for no other reason than to save the organization from further embarrassment.

Its anti–Nobel diatribe, although silly, is useful for another reason.

It proves the war the Left declared on President Trump after his election is even more intractable than that of the Arabs and Israel.

President Trump has proved there are Arabs willing to make peace with Israel.

We can find no evidence there are Leftists willing to make peace with Trump under any circumstances.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker’s bureau. Read Michael Reagan’s Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of “Conservative Christian’s Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)”. Read Michael Shannon’s Reports — More Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

