https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tulsi-gabbard-introduces-bill-to-stop-ballot-harvesting-mail-in-voter-fraud-is-real/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Tulsi Gabbard introduces bill to stop illegal ballot harvesting and mail-in voter fraud
Banning ballot harvesting is not a partisan issue. It’s been used & abused in states like North Carolina and California & is ripe for fraud.
That’s why I intro’d HR8285, the Election Fraud Prevention Act w/ @RodneyDavis – to protect the integrity of our elections & our democracy pic.twitter.com/ltZhaenSVB
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 18, 2020