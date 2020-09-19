https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/twitter-public-policy-director-carlos-monje-joins-bidens-team/

(BREITBART) Twitter’s public policy director, Carlos Monje, has reportedly left the social media firm to join the transition team for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Politico reports that Twitter Public Policy Director Carlos Monje has left the social media company to join the transition team for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Monje’s specific role on the team has not been made clear and Biden’s transition team reportedly declined to comment on the situation.

Despite a specific role not being named, Monje will reportedly be serving as co-chair of Biden’s infrastructure policy committee and has already helped to host a fundraiser for Biden this week, according to an invitation sent to Politico.

