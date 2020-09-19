https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/very-interesting-biden-and-obama-flashback/
Biden in 2016:
“I would go forward with the confirmation process as chairman. Even a few months before a presidential election… just as the Constitution requires.” pic.twitter.com/r0WVdlitOK
— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 19, 2020
Watch the full video thread here…