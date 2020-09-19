https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/very-unique-footage-as-president-trump-learns-of-ginsburg-passing/
President Trump on death of Justice Ginsburg: “She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that…She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I’m actually sad to hear that.”
Full clip including arrival on Marine One