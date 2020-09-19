https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517247-video-of-lindsey-graham-arguing-against-nominating-a-supreme-court-justice-in

A 2016 video of Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamSenate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg Democratic senator calls for eliminating filibuster, expanding Supreme Court if GOP fills vacancy What Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies MORE (R-S.C) saying the Supreme Court should never be filled in an election year went viral this weekend following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE.

At the time, the senator said he was against picking a justice right before a presidential election, stating that if then-candidate Donald Trump or Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) were president and a vacancy were left at the end of the their first term, the choice should be left to the winner of the next election.

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” he said four years ago when arguing against then-President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE.

Graham’s prior statement contradicts his swift jump to support President Trump Donald John TrumpObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE‘s goal to approve a nominee for Ginsburg’s spot this year.

“In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” Graham penned on Saturday, as Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerPelosi orders Capitol flags at half-staff to honor Ginsburg Ginsburg in statement before her death said she wished not to be replaced until next president is sworn in Democrats call for NRA Foundation to be prohibited from receiving donations from federal employees MORE (N.Y.) and Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzPolls show trust in scientific, political institutions eroding Emboldened Democrats haggle over 2021 agenda OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate Democrats map out climate change strategy | Green groups challenge Trump plan to open 82 percent of Alaska reserve to drilling | 87 lawmakers ask EPA to reverse course after rescinding methane regulations MORE (Hawaii) called him out over hypocrisy.

The video of Graham quickly went viral on Saturday, the day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE (R-Ky.) announced that he would bring President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court vacancy to a vote in the upper chamber.

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko condemned McConnell and Graham for their move to nominate the next justice, saying, “They can lie and be as hypocritical as they want because no reporter they give access to is ever gonna use those words.”

Lindsey Graham says this video doesn’t exist but here it is and we are all retweeting it. pic.twitter.com/BrFSOf96aX — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 19, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenSenate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg What Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies Biden says Ginsburg successor should be picked by candidate who wins on Nov. 3 MORE said late Friday the winner of the election should be the decider of the next justice to fill Ginsburg’s spot.

“Let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg,” he said.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg Democratic senator calls for eliminating filibuster, expanding Supreme Court if GOP fills vacancy What Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies MORE (R-Maine) echoed Biden’s calls, saying while she has “no objection” on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process of reviewing the nominee’s credentials, she opposes a decision until after Nov. 3.

“Given the proximity of the presidential election … I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election,” Collins said in a letter Saturday.

My statement on the Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/jvYyDN5gG4 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 19, 2020

