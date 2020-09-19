https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/19/watch-antifa-thugs-mistakenly-trash-the-car-of-alleged-nazi-scum-in-philadelphia/

Blaze TV’s Elijah Schaffer is in Philadelphia Saturday, where hundreds have gathered to protest a Proud Boys rally. Here’s video he captured of Antifa thugs trashing the car of a man who’s just trying to get out of there. If it’s any consolation, after they smashed out his back window, at least one person seemed to assist him in backing out of his parking space, when Antifa started kicking in the doors of his car. (Language warning)

Here’s another angle:

The only problem now is that everyone is covering their faces, not just Antifa.

That’s a really good question.

Here they are assaulting a woman with a camera:

And here’s an epic fail at an attempt to kick someone in the back:

Schaffer reports that a city councilwoman praised the “bravery” of the three people who were shot after chasing down Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, hitting him with a skateboard and pulling a handgun on him.

