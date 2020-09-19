https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-massive-police-presence-in-trafalgar-square/

England is going through a particularly tough time now with COVID and the riots just like we are, even though they had nothing to do with the racial problems that have been coming to the forefront over here. It’s because the Chinese backed globalist / Marxist reach is worldwide and they can activate their mobs in practically any country around the world.

I spent several months in England a couple of years ago and I can tell you that most people I spoke with hated the terrible things that the Marxists had done to their country including allowing London and Birmingham to be completely overrun with Middle Eastern types. Seriously, there are now more Middle Easterners in those cities than whites.

There needs to be a massive global backlash against this crap ASAP in order to push the Marxists back into the shadows and away from our schools and government. I think Trump realizes this and will make it a top priority going forth.

He will be able to use his new ‘mandate’ after the election to push for stringent reforms and can even use his power to persuade other countries to confront the ‘Red Menace’ as well.

There are sure to be plenty of deep state ‘backstabbers’ who will try to bring him down again, so we just need to have his back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

