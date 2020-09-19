Watch Live — President Trump holds MAGA rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina… Posted by Kane | Sep 19, 2020 | Citizen Free Press | 0 | https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-holds-maga-rally-in-fayetteville-north-carolina/Posted by Kane on September 19, 2020 8:33 pm CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY! Leave a Reply Subscribe newest oldest most voted Fata Morgana Vote Up60Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 8:36 pm Fata Morgana Vote Up00Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 8:38 pm Only the Lord could of chose him for this place and time. Vote Up110Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 8:36 pm Off the charts tonight. Vote Up70Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 8:37 pm FILL THE SEAT Vote Up40Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 8:43 pm ActionsSpeakLouder What’s up with all the masks? Were they told that everyone had to wear them? No choice? Vote Up20Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 8:44 pm God Bless our President!!!! MAGA KAGA Vote Up50Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 8:46 pm Trump should not use the term animal when referring to his commits about the armed forces. Animals wouldn’t say that , it hurts Trump to say that Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 9:28 pm Larry Holmgren Yes. It feels like 2016 again … the enthusiasm for Donald Trump. Vote Up50Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 8:52 pm bold truth I think MUCH MORE ENTHUSIASM! Vote Up30Vote Down Reply September 19, 2020 9:47 pm Share this:TwitterFacebook You Might Like Share: Rate:
Leave a Reply
Subscribe
newest
oldest
most voted
Fata Morgana
Vote Up60Vote Down
September 19, 2020 8:36 pm
Fata Morgana
Vote Up00Vote Down
September 19, 2020 8:38 pm
Only the Lord could of chose him for this place and time.
Vote Up110Vote Down
September 19, 2020 8:36 pm
Off the charts tonight.
Vote Up70Vote Down
September 19, 2020 8:37 pm
FILL THE SEAT
Vote Up40Vote Down
September 19, 2020 8:43 pm
ActionsSpeakLouder
What’s up with all the masks? Were they told that everyone had to wear them? No choice?
Vote Up20Vote Down
September 19, 2020 8:44 pm
God Bless our President!!!! MAGA KAGA
Vote Up50Vote Down
September 19, 2020 8:46 pm
Trump should not use the term animal when referring to his commits about the armed forces. Animals wouldn’t say that , it hurts Trump to say that
Vote Up0-1Vote Down
September 19, 2020 9:28 pm
Larry Holmgren
Yes. It feels like 2016 again … the enthusiasm for Donald Trump.
Vote Up50Vote Down
September 19, 2020 8:52 pm
bold truth
I think MUCH MORE ENTHUSIASM!
Vote Up30Vote Down
September 19, 2020 9:47 pm