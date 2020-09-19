https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-holds-maga-rally-in-fayetteville-north-carolina/

Posted by Kane on September 19, 2020 8:33 pm

Fata Morgana

Fata Morgana

September 19, 2020 8:36 pm

September 19, 2020 8:36 pm

Fata Morgana

Fata Morgana

September 19, 2020 8:38 pm

September 19, 2020 8:38 pm

Hutch

Only the Lord could of chose him for this place and time.

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply

September 19, 2020 8:36 pm

jay jay

Off the charts tonight.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply

September 19, 2020 8:37 pm

TRUMP2020

FILL THE SEAT

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply

September 19, 2020 8:43 pm

ActionsSpeakLouder

ActionsSpeakLouder

What’s up with all the masks? Were they told that everyone had to wear them? No choice?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply

September 19, 2020 8:44 pm

Pieface

God Bless our President!!!! MAGA KAGA

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply

September 19, 2020 8:46 pm

Jerry

Trump should not use the term animal when referring to his commits about the armed forces. Animals wouldn’t say that , it hurts Trump to say that

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply

September 19, 2020 9:28 pm

Larry Holmgren

Larry Holmgren

Yes. It feels like 2016 again … the enthusiasm for Donald Trump.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply

September 19, 2020 8:52 pm

bold truth

bold truth

I think MUCH MORE ENTHUSIASM!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply

September 19, 2020 9:47 pm

