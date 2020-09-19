https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-war-room-with-rudy-giuliani-and-sidney-powell/

Trump needs to put forward a SCOTUS nominee ASAP and then push like hell to get that person approved by the Senate. Sydney is absolutely right, this cannot and should not wait for the election. The SCOTUS is not supposed to be political which is why it’s a lifetime appointment. But the Left stacked the court with justices who follow Left-wing agendas instead of the purity of law. They have politicized all the courts, the universities and public schools as well as politically weaponizing the federal government via the IRS, FBI, CIA, NSA, DOJ, EPA, Department of State, etc., etc., etc. This has been going on for decades and under Obama it became much worse. Now that Trump is in power they have removed their masks and shown their cards and are revealing who they are and what they believe. The wolf in sheeps clothing has dropped the disguise as it growls and howls at the moon in its fury. Time to kill the big bad wolf before it’s too late.

