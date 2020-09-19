https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/obligation-without-delay-president-trump-follows-obamas-lead-orders-gop-ready-move-next-scotus-justice/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on on Friday night surrounded by family at home.

She was 87.

President Trump on Friday night heard from a reporter that Justice Ginsburg had passed away.

This was after his rally with supporters in Minnesota.

His reaction was class all the way.

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me now for the first time,” Trump said.

“She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman…I’m sad to hear that,” he added.

WATCH:

WATCH: Trump hears from a reporter that Justice Ginsburg has died. “She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me now for the first time.” “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman…I’m sad to hear that.” pic.twitter.com/5Na3vHzP7f — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 19, 2020

But on Saturday morning President Trump followed Barack Obama’s lead and told Republicans to be ready to move on the next SCOTUS nominee.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

