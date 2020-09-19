https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/19/what-nonsense-brit-hume-schools-sen-brian-schatz-who-believes-republicans-are-explicitly-planning-to-criminalize-abortion/

We all know what the big fuss is over President Trump nominating a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Yes, progressives will say Trump will tilt the court toward conservatism (or at least constitutionalism) for the judge’s lifetime, but the real concern is Roe v. Wade, as it always has been. Even the women who tried to sink Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination said they came forward to protect Roe v. Wade, despite Kavanaugh saying it was “an important precedent” that’s “been reaffirmed many times.”

As things shake down and we see where senators stand on filling the seat (looking at you, Mitt Romney), Sen. Josh Hawley reaffirmed his commitment to a nominee who acknowledged that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.

Sen. Brian Schatz said that “they” aren’t even pretending anymore.

Criminalize abortion? We can’t even get the federal government to stop subsidizing Planned Parenthood to the tune of a half-billion a year. Brit Hume had a reality check for Schatz.

As far as we know, the most “extreme” state laws on abortion are those “heartbeat bills,” and those of course are being challenged in court. Those and laws that require abortion clinics to meet certain minimum standards, such as having admitting privileges to hospitals.

All we know is that liberals are very unsettled at the moment.

