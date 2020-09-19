https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/19/what-nonsense-brit-hume-schools-sen-brian-schatz-who-believes-republicans-are-explicitly-planning-to-criminalize-abortion/

We all know what the big fuss is over President Trump nominating a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Yes, progressives will say Trump will tilt the court toward conservatism (or at least constitutionalism) for the judge’s lifetime, but the real concern is Roe v. Wade, as it always has been. Even the women who tried to sink Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination said they came forward to protect Roe v. Wade, despite Kavanaugh saying it was “an important precedent” that’s “been reaffirmed many times.”

As things shake down and we see where senators stand on filling the seat (looking at you, Mitt Romney), Sen. Josh Hawley reaffirmed his commitment to a nominee who acknowledged that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.

Two months ago, I pledged to vote only for #SCOTUS nominees who understand and acknowledge that Roe was wrongly decided. I stand by that commitment, and I call on my fellow Republican senators to take the same stand — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 19, 2020

Sen. Brian Schatz said that “they” aren’t even pretending anymore.

They are explicitly planning to criminalize abortion. They used to pretend that wasn’t the deal. But that’s the deal. https://t.co/ZJAb5NC0dV — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 19, 2020

Criminalize abortion? We can’t even get the federal government to stop subsidizing Planned Parenthood to the tune of a half-billion a year. Brit Hume had a reality check for Schatz.

This man, a U.S. Senator no less, apparently believes that a ruling that abortion is not a constitutional right would automatically make it a crime. What nonsense. https://t.co/eZcdbKVVcI — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 19, 2020

They’re pulling out all the stops. Brace yourselves. — Claudia J A (@Ghoti49Claudia) September 19, 2020

Correct – if not a constitutional right, the issue falls to the states.

It does not make it automatically a crime unless you are trying to whip up fear in your base — Brian (@BSum94) September 19, 2020

Repealing Roe would throw it back to the states. Federal criminalization has never been considered. Related: I hear the weed in Hawaii is very strong. — C Johnson⏳ Free J Assange (@CJlegalBeagle) September 19, 2020

He’s, sadly, my Senator here in Hawaii. 98% of what he says is nonsense. — Mike McIntyre (@mcintyremike) September 19, 2020

He and Mazie are both embarrassing for many of us in Hawaii. — Larry Keaton (@larrykeaton) September 19, 2020

He’s overtaken Hirono for the most hyperbolic tweets. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) September 19, 2020

Are there any statutes on the books to make it illegal in any state? — Jonathan Roy (@JRoy777) September 19, 2020

As far as we know, the most “extreme” state laws on abortion are those “heartbeat bills,” and those of course are being challenged in court. Those and laws that require abortion clinics to meet certain minimum standards, such as having admitting privileges to hospitals.

That so many believe things to be true that are in fact utter nonsense is an indictment of our media. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) September 19, 2020

What the left lacks in coherent arguments, it always makes up in hair-on-fire hyperbole. — Queenie is Intransigent (@QueenieSay) September 19, 2020

If it not for fear-mongering grandstanding, whats a politician using Twitter for? — Truth Serum (@VrinMarbleye) September 19, 2020

Scary isn’t it. Elected representatives are exposing themselves as ignorant to laws and processes everyday. And these are the smug people who look down on the rest of us everyday. — Maureen Murphy (@missusmurf) September 19, 2020

Abortion will still be legal if Roe is overturned. These clowns are insane. — ClayTravisJewBeard (@ClayTravisJewBe) September 19, 2020

To be fair, I am looking for a SCOTUS decision that affirms the constitutional right to life for unborn humans. This is not simply a reversal of Roe vs. Wade. I want more!! — Jeremiah Chapman (@clearpov) September 19, 2020

The elephant in the room is that abortion is legal because of precedent, not codified law. Pass a bill. Amend the Constitution. Or do liberals get more campaign donations while it remains unsettled? — Mike White (@mwhite1961) September 19, 2020

All we know is that liberals are very unsettled at the moment.

