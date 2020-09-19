https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/knows-give-big-fat-shot-ass-comes-better-trump-roasts-joe-biden-north-carolina/

President Trump held another massive rally in North Carolina on Saturday night.

During the rally President Trump took on Joe Biden once again accusing the Democrat candidate of being on drugs which is likely.

President Trump already demanded the candidates be drug tested before each debate.

During Saturday night’s rally President Trump went after Joe Biden again.

President Trump: He has no idea where he is but I’d never say it. I won’t say it. I refuse. But, no, don’t underestimate him. He’s been doing this for 47 years. And I got a debate coming up with this guy. (applause) Who knows? You never know. You never know. They give him a big fat shot in the ass and he comes out and for two hours he’s better than ever before.

President @realDonaldTrump says don’t underestimate Joe Biden in the debates: “They give him a big fat shot in the ass, and he comes out, and for two hours, he’s better than ever before.” pic.twitter.com/d4E8RVSb17 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 20, 2020

