(LONDON STANDARD) A woman fell out of a moving car on the M25 while leaning out of the window to film a Snapchat video.

The incident has been highlighted by Surrey Police road policing officers, who said the woman fell from the car into a “live lane” on the motorway between junction six and the Clacket Lane Services at 1.30am on Saturday.

A force spokesman said the woman was treated at the scene by paramedics and no arrests were made.

