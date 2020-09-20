http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wnKtwgHqH40/

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with multiple law enforcement agencies to disrupt five human smuggling stash house operations last week.

Agents in South Texas received information on Monday about a possible human smuggling stash house operation. Working with ICE Homeland Security Investigation agents, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and Hidalgo County Constables Officer Precinct 3 deputies, agents approached the suspected stash house, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The law enforcement team obtained permission to enter the residence and encountered a group of Mexican illegal aliens, officials stated. A search of the residence also led to the recovery of $14,000 and 9,000 pesos — proceeds of the human smuggling operation.

Just a few minutes later, other Rio Grande Valley Sector agents working with Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about another human smuggling stash house located in the rural area surrounding Edinburg, Texas.

The enforcement team entered the residence and found 14 illegal aliens packed inside, officials reported. Agents conducted immigration interviews and identified the subjects as having come to the U.S. from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador, and Guatemala.

In the following days, RGV agents working with other law enforcement agencies, found three more human smuggling stash houses and arrested 16 illegal aliens, the report concludes.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” RGV Border Patrol official said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

Under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly all of the 35 arrested foreign nationals will be expelled to Mexico.

