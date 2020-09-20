https://noqreport.com/2020/09/20/a-message-from-chuck-schumer-to-the-gop-delivered-february-22-2016/

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to hold confirmation hearings or a vote on President Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, Democrats were enraged. The reasoning McConnell cited was the fact that it was an election year with a new president to be elected a few months later. It was a political move, of course; had a Republican been in the White House, McConnell would not have delayed.

That’s one of the problems with political parties and both sides play the same game. They tend to do what’s expedient for their party by making the rules convenient as they go. But fair is fair. If some want to complain that McConnell is being inconsistent by pledging to hold a vote for President Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, others can complain that Schumer is being inconsistent by claiming now that it shouldn’t be done. In 2016, he held a very different position.

Attn GOP: Senate has confirmed 17 #SCOTUS justices in presidential election years. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/Mdm0P5SRC4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 23, 2016

President Trump intends to nominate a woman for the open seat next week. When he does, Democrats will cry foul. Some NeverTrump Republicans will cry foul. Mainstream media will cry foul. But at the end of the day, McConnell is right. He has been given responsibility to the American people to push President Trump’s agenda and oppose the Democrats. That’s why his party was given the majority in 2014, held it in 2016, and expanded it in 2018.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

The only thing consistent on Capitol Hill is partisanship. Chuck Schumer is crying foul now, but he was saying the exact opposite four years ago. His outrage isn’t just disingenuous. It’s outright embarrassing.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

