I have to admit, following the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death when everyone was asking what would happen with the vacancy on the Supreme Court, my first thought was “Trump shouldn’t try to fill the vacancy before the election.” I considered this for a while, and my position quickly changed and now I am completely dedicated to the proposition that Trump must fill the vacancy, and fill it now.

It wasn’t a hard transformation. I thought about how when George W. Bush was president, and then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and the Democrats abused the filibuster to block judicial nominees, and adamantly opposed the so-called “nuclear option” because the filibuster was the one tool the minority party had to protect themselves from the “tyranny of the majority.”

But when Barack Obama saw Republicans play the same game with filibusters, Harry Reid, now the majority leader in the Senate, nuked the filibuster, stripping the Republican minority of the very tool they believed to be so sacred a few short years earlier.

And then I thought about Brett Kavanaugh, and how Democrats were perfectly willing to destroy the life and reputation of a man, letting the weakest of accusations justify repeated delays in a confirmation vote in the hope that they would retake the Senate in the midterm elections and be able to vote him down.

I watched the Kavanaugh hearings like a hawk, bearing witness to the incredible lows to which Democrats were willing to sink because they feel entitled to a Supreme Court that swings hard to the left because they need the highest Court in the land to enact their agenda when they can’t get it passed through Congress.

I watched Democrats repeatedly call the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh credible, even as Christine Blasey Ford’s story fell apart under scrutiny. None of the witnesses she named corroborated her story. There were inconsistencies with her timeline and her story. But all they wanted was for Americans to believe Brett Kavanaugh was a rapist and had no business on the Court, and they did so willingly, as his wife and two daughters sat and watched. They made Ford into a hero and Kavanaugh into the villain, nearly thwarting his nomination and destroying his reputation. Without a doubt, what we saw during the Kavanaugh hearings was merely a dry run for the next Supreme Court vacancy conflict, which everyone knew was inevitable.

Democrats are vicious and power-hungry. If the parties were reversed, they’d be filling that vacancy with haste. Very quickly it became clear to me that Trump and the Republicans cannot capitulate to the Democrats on this vacancy. Conservatives said after the Kavanaugh hearings that we would never forget what they did to an innocent man in their quest to prevent him from getting on the Court. The battle over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat will no doubt be a far more gruesome battle, but it’s a battle that has to be fought. Democrats have shown us time and time again the only rules that are sacred are the ones that benefit them at any given time. They don’t care about the Constitution, just power.

Democrats know that Trump and Republicans have the upper hand here. The Constitution is on their side. History is on their side. And the fate of the Republic in their hands. Too much is at stake to give in to Democrat threats.

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis