https://www.theepochtimes.com/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-1-month-old-in-texas_3507453.html

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 1-month-old baby in Texas and was last seen on Sept. 18 in Wells, Texas, officials said.

A person of interest and a truck was located in the disappearance of the child, Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, said the Wells Police Department. However, the child has not yet been located, officials said.

“The City of Wells Police Department is working with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Ranger to find a missing 5-week old male child from Wells,” the department wrote. It added: “An Amber Alert has been issued. As more information comes in the public will be updated.”

The department is now “questioning the last known person” to have been with the boy.

The baby was wearing a diaper, has brown eyes and black hair, weighs nine pounds, and is 1’10.”

Officials told CBS Dallas they believe the child is in immediate danger.

According to the East Texas Center for the Missing, the child’s father was the person who was driving the truck that was located. Other details are not clear.

Anyone with information should call the Wells Police Department at 936-867-5593 or 911.

Wells, Texas, is located about 150 miles southeast of Dallas and about 140 miles north of Houston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

