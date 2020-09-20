https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/20/ap-suspect-ricin-arrested-canada-border/

Law enforcement officials reportedly informed the Associated Press on Sunday of an arrest related to the ricin poison sent to the White House.

An as-yet-unidentified woman was arrested at the Canada border on Sunday, three law enforcement officials told the Associated Press. The woman is suspected to be the sender of a letter intercepted on its way to the White House containing the deadly poison, ricin. The letter was addressed to President Donald Trump.

The woman was reportedly arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo. The letter itself is believed to have originated in Canada, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, but the suspect’s citizenship has yet to be confirmed.

While officials spoke on condition of anonymity and would not comment further on the investigation, they did say the woman is expected to face federal charges.

This is not the first time the threat of ricin poisoning has been encountered by the Trump administration. In 2018, the Secret Service reported another letter believed to have contained the poison, addressed to then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

