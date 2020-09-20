https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/20/because-theyre-losers-the-lincoln-project-just-absolutely-decimated-over-their-statement-on-rbgs-scotus-seat/

You know the sound adults make when they speak in Peanuts cartoons? That, ‘Wah, wah, wah wah wah wah, wah,’ sound?

Well, that’s the sound we ‘hear’ when we read any tweet from The Lincoln Project.

And especially this one with their lame statement lecturing Republicans about not filling RBG’s seat?

Grifter, please.

Under no circumstances should a nomination go forward in the United States Senate. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/OP9qhP4IeS — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 19, 2020

If Lincoln saw these dolts using his name he’d never stop throwing up.

Shouldn’t need to be said, but the reason The Lincoln Project are where they are isn’t because of principle. It’s because they’re losers. They light their convictions on fire at every opportunity to score resistance retweets. Today is no different. https://t.co/dU19tF1FFL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 20, 2020

Nobody needs Trump to win MORE than The Lincoln Project.

If he loses they become even more irrelevant than they are now; let’s not pretend the Left is interested in anything they have to say other than, ‘TRUMP BAD’.

They are a bunch of feckless political mercenaries who needed a new side to fight for. They’ve found it. Take them seriously at your own peril. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 20, 2020

What he said.

Not a shock, but @ProjectLincoln expresses its unwillingness to disrupt its lucrative #Resist donor revenue stream. https://t.co/3DKsYurLq6 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) September 20, 2020

Ouch.

Hey man, those resist tweets ain’t gonna pay for themselves.

Blah blah blah works almost as well as wah wah wah.

Ahem.

Grifters gonna grift. pic.twitter.com/2Ir2WW5Gvw — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) September 20, 2020

Oh. I thought I heard a faint squeaking somewhere. Ahoy, mates. 🙄 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 20, 2020

There’s always a tweet.

And dishonor our Constitution? Nah. But nice try guys. pic.twitter.com/0Q0xpxjgXL — Jason 6% Echolls (@weskerfan) September 20, 2020

So you are saying Trump shouldn’t nominate a successor to RBG because if he did it would harm his campaign? So you want him to be re-elected? And delaying a vote to fill a seat in is good in 2020, though it was wrong in 2016? You guys are weird. — Mr. Crow (@Crowesq) September 20, 2020

They’re lost.

Broken.

And desperate.

Shorter; Liberal group opposed conservative court. — Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) September 20, 2020

Under no circumstances is it up to you. — Johnson, SGT, 1ea (@MaconLetisTmato) September 20, 2020

Who is your target audience? — Unagi (@brownrobin64) September 20, 2020

Morons.

Err … sorry.

Leftist morons.

***

