https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-immediately-flees-podium-philadelphia-speech-ignores-reporters-shouting-questions-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden emerged from his basement on Sunday and traveled to Philadelphia to give a speech at the Constitution Center.

This is after Biden completely shut down his campaign on Saturday. He needed a day to rest.

Biden was in really bad shape on Sunday.

His labored breathing and claim that 200 million people will die from Covid by the end of his speech today raised eyebrows.

After his speech, Biden immediately bolted from the lectern as reporters attempted to ask him questions.

WATCH:

MUST WATCH: Joe Biden runs away from reporters as they attempt to ask him questions. NOTE: This video HAS NOT been manipulated in any way. pic.twitter.com/At6DyP8Wqx — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 20, 2020

Biden only answers scripted questions from pre-approved reporters.

Biden completely froze out local media during his trip to Duluth, Minnesota on Friday.

He is unfit for office.

