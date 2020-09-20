https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-blunders-again-says-200-million-americans-have-died-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden incorrectly stated Sunday that “200 million people have died” from the novel coronavirus, under the leadership of President Trump. The record death toll in the United States as a result of the virus is 200,000.

“If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be – it’s estimated that 200 million people have died – probably by the time I finish this talk,” said Biden during a campaign speech.

Biden has a reputation for making verbal gaffes over his nearly 50 years in politics.

In June, he incorrectly said that 120 million people in the United States have died as a result of the coronavirus.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do. Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID,” he said during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

