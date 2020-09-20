https://thehill.com/latino/517335-biden-leads-trump-by-36-points-nationally-among-latinos-poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) holds a sizable lead over President Trump among Latino voters nationally, though his lead is less than the one Hillary Clinton had over Trump with the voting bloc in 2016.

A new poll of Latino voters by NBC News, The Wall Street Journal and Telemundo found that 62 percent plan to vote for the Democratic nominee in the fall, while just 26 percent plan to support the president.

Clinton won 66 percent of the Latino vote in 2016, which itself was a drop from the 71 percent of Latino voters who supported former President Obama’s reelection in 2012.

Trump does better among older Latino voters but still trails Biden in that category as well, registering support from 35 percent of Latinos over 40 compared to 53 percent who supported Biden.

“If you are the Biden campaign, you are looking at this in terms of opportunity for turnout, because we do know that younger cohort has lower turnout levels, so it’s an opportunity there to expand the electorate but also requires a bit of investment there,” Aileen Cardona-Arroyo of Hart Research, which conducted the poll, told NBC News.

A Hill-HarrisX poll following the GOP convention previously found that support for the president grew among both Latino and Black voters over the course of the Democratic National Convention.

The NBC/WSJ/Telemundo poll surveyed 300 Latino voters between Sept. 13-16, and has a margin of error of 5.66 percentage points.

