Biden emerged from his Delaware basement on Sunday and delivered remarks on Covid from Philadelphia.

The 77-year-old claimed that 200 million people will die from Covid by the time he finishes his speech.

That’s nearly 2/3 of the US population.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.” That’s nearly 2/3 of the U.S. population. pic.twitter.com/lp23K11K3o — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2020

