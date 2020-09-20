https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-says-200-million-people-will-die-covid-end-speech-video/

Biden emerged from his Delaware basement on Sunday and delivered remarks on Covid from Philadelphia.

The 77-year-old claimed that 200 million people will die from Covid by the time he finishes his speech.

That’s nearly 2/3 of the US population.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Activist Wearing ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ Shirt Walked into a Louisville Bar and Murdered Three People

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...