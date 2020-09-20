https://davidharrisjr.com/eric/not-again-biden-uses-bogus-college-story-at-cnn-town-hall-supporters-tweet-his-line-not-knowing-it-s-a-lie/

Biden Uses Bogus College Story At CNN Town Hall

Have you ever met someone who keeps telling the same lies, even though they eventually get caught, negatively effecting their career and reputation?

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has been around Washington DC for 47 years with quite a reputation of misgivings yes has managed to get re-elected several times.

He has outlasted a majority of his peers, his staff, and voters through his time in the Senate, and as Vice President during President Obama’s eight years in office.

Joe’s pitch to voters is that he came from humble circumstances, just another blue-collar type of guy. The kind of guy who did not mind going out behind the school and throw some punches and had to work hard to get ahead in life.

Biden has frequently told audiences that he was the first one in his family to go to college.

Well, Joe’s history is coming back to bite him again. Mollie Hemingway from The Federalist is reporting that even after Joe having famously admitted exactly 33 years ago to the day, that he had family who had gone to college before him, Biden once again made the false claim at a CNN Town Hall on Thursday night.

Biden cheerleaders Charlotte Alter, national correspondent at Time magazine, and Politico’s Tim Alberta tweeted Joe’s infamous line, not knowing that he previously admitted to lying about this issue. VOTE NOW IN OUR 2020 PRESIDENTIAL POLL Biden: “Guys like me, the first in my family to go to college… we are as good as anybody else, and guys like Trump, who inherited everything and squandered what they inherited, are the people I’ve always had a problem with” — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) September 18, 2020 This might be the single-most effective line deployed against Trump since he rode down the escalator. https://t.co/joiohKjgH9 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 18, 2020 In 1987, The New York Times published Biden’s quote admitting that was not true: In addition, Mr. Biden said … he had miscast some of his own forebears, painting them as having rather more humble origins than they in fact did. For example, borrowing Mr. Kinnock’s sentiments, Mr. Biden had said he was ‘the first in his family ever to go to university.’ In fact, Mr. Biden said today, ‘there are Finnegans, my mother’s family, that went to college.’ One, of many, was his great-grandfather, Edward Blewitt, who attended Lafayette College, serving as class president, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering in 1879. Via The Federalist Biden’s first failed run for the presidency was ended by his dishonesty over his academic record and his plagiarism, including the biography and speeches of British Labor politician Neil Kinnock. Here is a summary of some more of his “misspeaks”, this time during a campaign stop in New Hampshire in 1987. A voter asked Biden where he attended law school and where he placed in his class. Joe said he received a full academic scholarship, but only received half scholarship based on financial need. He finished near the very bottom of his class, not in the top half of his class. There are is no record of him winning the “moot court competition” or of Joe receiving the outstanding student award at the University of Delaware. He graduated with only one degree, not three from undergraduate schools. A release of his academic records showed that Biden had plagiarized five pages of a law review article. Biden was also busted for lifting lines from the speeches of British Labor politician Neil Kinnock and other politicians. In Kinnock’s case, he even took biographical details as his own, such as that he was the first member of his family to attend college. That was true for Kinnock, but it was not true for Biden, as he admitted in 1987. This video shows examples of his plagiarism: Compared to…

pic.twitter.com/1BZhJftemy — The Doctor (@TennantRob) April 17, 2020 So Joe continues lying about his education, family history, and plagiarizes complete pages out of law books, while two of his 2020 groupies who don’t know his past blindly promote his powerful line from the Town Hall, which in reality was a lie regurgitated. The odds are, even with all of us trying to sound the alarm of Joe’s disqualifying physical and mental deficiencies, and pattern of lying, November 3rd might still be too close to call and Joe Biden could possibly win the Presidency. Share this article and The Federalist‘s full story, and let’s make sure we did our best to stop Joe, and re-elect President Trump for four more years. Then join me and other MAGA Supporters today.

