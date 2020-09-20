https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/bill-hillary-clinton-blast-gop-wanting-swiftly-fill-vacant-scotus-seat/

They just won’t go away, will they?

Bill and Hillary Clinton — a disgraced president who had an affair with a White House intern his daughters age and a two-time loser in presidential politics — weighed in on what to do with the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“The decision that Senator McConnell made back in 2016 in the midst of that presidential election, but at a much earlier time when Justice Scalia unexpectedly passed away, is what should be the standard now,” Hillary Clinton said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday. She added that Republicans should be “held to account” for the precedent they set then.

“But as you clearly heard, that is not what they are intending and it’s another blow to our institutions. Our institutions are being basically undermined by the lust for power, power for personal gain in the case of the president or power for institutional gain in the case of Mitch McConnell,” she said.

Bill Clinton, the president who nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court, also ripped Republicans for simply wanting to fill a vacant seat — especially with a contentious presidential election just more than 40 days away.

“Well it’s superficially hypocritical, isn’t it,” he said. “Mitch McConnell wouldn’t give President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, a hearing 10 months before the presidential election. And now that meant that we went a long time with eight judges on the court… Both for Senator McConnell and President Trump their first value is power and they’re trying to jam the court with as many ideological judges as they can.”

He said what McConnell is arguing now “doesn’t cut any mustard.”

“It’s going to further spread cynicism in our system,” Clinton added. “Senator McConnell said before he thought the people were entitled to a say. I don’t know what’s happened to make him stop trusting the American people, but apparently when it’s to his advantage, the people are not entitled to a say. So it is what it is. It’s politics. But I think we should remember that.”

