A black male walked into a Louisville bar owned by a retired police officer and shot three random people at point blank range on Friday night — while wearing a Justice for Breonna Taylor shirt.

The suspect was smiling from ear to ear as he was arrested for the shooting at Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill.

Michael E. Rhynes Jr., 33, was arrested just after midnight Saturday after police found him crawling in brush near the restaurant, according to a report from WDRB.

The shooter was wearing a “Justice for Breonna Taylor” t-shirt. Naturally, the national media has completely ignored this story — which certainly would not have been the case if a mass shooter had been wearing a “Trump” shirt. Taylor became a Black Lives Matter martyr after being killed by Louisville Police during a “‘knock and announce” raid, during which her drug dealer boyfriend shot at police.

“Nobody had ever seen this guy before,” the owner of the bar, Joe Bishop told WDRB, referring to the shooter. “It was a totally random act.” He explained that the men did not exchange words at any time prior to the shooting.

Two of the victims were white and one was black.

Toreon Jermaine Hudson, 26, and William Scott Smallwood, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene, while Steven Matthew Head, 24, died from his injuries at University Hospital.

One of the victims was the fiancé of the bar manager and all three of the men worked together.

One of the victims is pictured here, I assume the boy in the middle. pic.twitter.com/x3UCIDRgdb — #FightBack (@CommiesLmao) September 19, 2020

Hudson has a young daughter, per the GoFundMe for his family.

A joint GoFundMe for the victims families has raised over $20,000.

Police have not yet announced the killer’s motivation for the attack.

