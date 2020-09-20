https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-representative-iranian-regimes-supreme-leader-claims-irgs-will-kill-president-trump/

A representative of Iran regime’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei today claimed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will kill President Donald Trump.

As Gen Soleimani’s killer, President Trump should know he will be a key target of the IRGC. It makes no difference if he remains President or not.

Hanif Jazayeri translated the threat from the Iranian news.

The article was published in the Iranian press this week.

🛑Representative of Iran regime’s Supreme Leader today claims IRGC will kill @realDonaldTrump As Gen Soleimani’s killer, Mr Trump should know he will be a key target of the IRGC. It makes no difference if he remains President or not! CC: @SecretService @DonaldJTrumpJr @PressSec pic.twitter.com/QWlONW76Hl — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) September 20, 2020

