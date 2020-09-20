http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/d4PezG5h58E/

Author Don Winslow is teaming up with rocker Bruce Springsteen on his next anti-Trump campaign video aimed at torpedoing his chances at winning reelection in November.

“I’m sick and tired of Donald Trump’s hateful and racist attacks against @SenKamalaHarris,” Winslow wrote on Twitter, where he later made the announcement that he’s working with the E Street Band fonrtman. “This is my new video about mini-Donald. It is called #TheTruthAboutIvanka.”

MY NEW VIDEO: #TheTruthAboutIvanka I’m sick and tired of Donald Trump’s hateful and racist attacks against @SenKamalaHarris. This is my new video about mini-Donald It is called #TheTruthAboutIvanka pic.twitter.com/hYnJCPU1Sm — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 18, 2020

Hours later, Winslow confirmed that his “hero” Bruce Springsteen had agreed to work with him on his next anti-Trump video. “Thrilled to be working with Bruce @springsteen on our next video,” said Winslow. “He has been a hero of mine for so long. His extraordinary songs are the soundtrack of America. I will let you know soon when/where the video will debut!”

Thrilled to be working with Bruce @springsteen on our next video. He has been a hero of mine for so long. His extraordinary songs are the soundtrack of America. I will let you know soon when/where the video will debut! — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 18, 2020

Winslow has produced numerous videos in recent months aimed at undermining Trump’s presidential campaign. Last month, Winslow floated a theory that Trump had suffered mini-strokes last year, a claim for which he provided no evidence.

Bruce Springsteen, meanwhile, has made no secret of his disdain for Donald Trump. Earlier this year, he suggested that American democracy could not survive a further four years of this administration.

“I believe that our current president is a threat to our democracy,” he said in an interview with The Atlantic. “He simply makes any kind of reform that much harder. I don’t know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship. These are all existential threats to our democracy and our American way of life.”

However, the 70-year-old “Born in the USA” singer has previously expressed his view that Trump could win this year’s election because the Democrats had no “obvious, effective” candidate to defeat him.

“I don’t see anyone out there at the moment… the man who can beat Trump, or the woman who can beat Trump,” he said back in 2018 before the primary season had even begun. “You need someone who can speak some of the same language [as Trump] … and the Democrats don’t have an obvious, effective presidential candidate.”

