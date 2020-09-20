https://www.theepochtimes.com/carjacker-shoots-and-kills-young-husband-in-front-of-pregnant-wife-officials_3507317.html

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revealed more details about a chase and hostage situation that left three people dead, saying a husband was shot and killed in front of his pregnant wife.

The suspect, identified as Dangelo Dorsey, was among those who were killed, according to the TBI. He shot and killed himself following a police chase on Interstate 24 after reaching in excess of 100 mph before crashing.

A spokesperson for the agency told The Tennessean newspaper that Phillip Jordan Stevens, 23, of Morrison was the male hostage who was killed in the incident.

But before that, Dorsey shot and killed Darcey Johnson, 28, inside a vehicle on Interstate 24. The agency spokesman, Josh DeVine, reported that his body was found along Interstate 24 about 65 miles southeast of Nashville.

“It was an argument of some sort, but beyond that, we have no details to provide at this time,” DeVine said, adding that he also injured another person in the vehicle.

When traffic stopped after the incident, Dorsey tried to carjack another vehicle but the driver escaped. He approached a nearby truck and shot the driver in the face, said the TBI.

He approached another driver, firing through the window when she tried to drive away, hitting the victim in the head, said the agency.

Dorsey then sped away in another vehicle and hit a Ford Mustang in which Phillip Stevens and his pregnant wife, Aileen, were driving. The couple stopped, “believing it to be a fender-bender,” and Dorsey took them hostage at gunpoint, officials said. He forced them to drive to their home about 30 miles away.

“When they arrived, it appears Dorsey took two additional firearms from the home, swapped vehicles to a blue Toyota Rav4, and forced the man and woman to accompany him,” said the law enforcement agency.

The agency said that he took both hostages to McMinnville, separated them, and executed Phillip Stevens in front of his wife.

Dorsey then drove the Rav4 elsewhere and crashed the vehicle.

“After inflicting this harm on the community, this murderer stepped out of the vehicle that he wrecked and fatally shot himself,” Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott told the Manchester Times.

A GoFundMe for Stevens‘ family says: “We are heartbroken for this precious family and for the loss of Jordan Stevens who was a husband, son, brother, and soon-to-be father. We know there are not enough words or actions to provide comfort but would like to help in any way possible. If you are able to, please consider helping me provide financial support for Jordan’s wife Aileen Stevens and the Stevens family during this difficult time!”

