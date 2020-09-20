https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/09/20/chad-pergram-explains-why-its-hard-to-see-pelosis-impeachment-idea-delaying-scotus-nominee-confirmation/

If House Democrats do try to impeach President Trump over attempting to get his SCOTUS nominee confirmed, as Speaker Pelosi has suggested, how would that go?

Fox News’ Chad Pergram explains that it would be difficult for such an attempt by the House to really impede the Senate’s confirmation of a new justice.

To accomplish both would mean a lot of getting things done, and we know how Washington usually fares with getting things done.

