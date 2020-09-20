https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/517276-chris-wallace-presses-cotton-on-any-hypocrisy-on-2016-comments-to

Fox News’s Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceThe Memo: Media accused of using kid-gloves on Biden Biden town hall draws 3.3 million viewers for CNN Gates says travel ban made COVID-19 worse in US MORE pressed Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonRenewed focus on Trump’s Supreme Court list after Ginsburg’s death Republicans call for DOJ to prosecute Netflix executives for releasing ‘Cuties’ Loeffler calls for hearing in wake of Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ MORE on Sunday on whether there is “any hypocrisy” between the Arkansas Republican’s 2016 comments to avoid a Supreme Court justice confirmation ahead of an election and his current call to “move forward without delay.”

Cotton told “Fox News Sunday” that the GOP-led Senate has a “mandate to perform our constitutional duty” and fill the Supreme Court vacancy after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE’s death on Friday.

Wallace then replayed Cotton’s remarks on the Senate floor in 2016 in which the Arkansas senator asked, “Why would we squelch the voice of the people? Why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the makeup of the Supreme Court?”

The senator made the comments after Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016 and then-President Obama nominated Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE nine months before the presidential election.

“You don’t see any hypocrisy between that position then and this position now?” Wallace asked.

“Chris, the Senate majority is performing our constitutional duty and fulfilling the mandate that the voters gave us in 2016 and especially in 2018,” he said, referring to the midterm elections after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Remembering Ginsburg’s patriotism and lifelong motivation Collins: President elected Nov. 3 should fill Supreme Court vacancy MORE’s confirmation hearings.

Wallace also asked Cotton if he would “still think it would be proper” for the Senate to confirm President Trump’s nominee to the court if the 2020 election resulted in a new president and a Democratic majority in the upper chamber.

“Chris, as I said, we are going to move forward without delay, and there will be a vote on this nominee,” the senator said.

“But, to the point, Donald Trump Donald John TrumpUS reimposes UN sanctions on Iran amid increasing tensions Jeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally MORE’s gonna win reelection, and I believe the Senate Republicans will win our majority back because the American people know that Donald Trump is going to put nominees up for the federal courts who will apply the law, not make the law,” he added.

Ginsburg’s death has sparked an intense partisan debate on whether Trump should move forward with nominating her replacement with Election Day 44 days away.

The Supreme Court announced that Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer Friday night.

Trump has said he expects to nominate a woman to replace Ginsburg, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Trump expects to nominate woman to replace Ginsburg next week Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral MORE (R-Ky.) has vowed to give Trump’s appointee a vote on the floor, despite blocking Garland’s confirmation vote in 2016.

Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsBiden promises Democratic senators help in battleground states Shakespeare Theatre Company goes virtual for ‘Will on the Hill…or Won’t They?’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Pence lauds Harris as ‘experienced debater’; Trump, Biden diverge over debate prep MORE (D-Del.), who spoke on “Fox News Sunday” after Cotton, argued that the election has already begun this year as many Americans participate in mail-in voting and early voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

