AOC EXPLODES: AOC Says Netanyahu ‘Banning’ Anti-Israeli Reps Because They’re ‘Muslim Women’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.19

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez erupted on social media following the Israeli Prime Minister’s decision to block entry to Reps. Tlaib and Omar Thursday; suggesting Netanyahu’s decision was rooted in Islamophobia.

“[Members of Congress] are frequently asked to visit Israel to ‘see things for ourselves.’ But Netanyahu choosing to ban the only 2 Muslim women in Congress from entering tells the US that only *some* Americans are welcome to Israel, not all. Trump is exporting his bigotry &making matters worse,” posted Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied access to the country for Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Thursday; saying they routinely “deny Israel’s legitimacy” and call for a boycott against the Jewish State.

Read his full statement below: