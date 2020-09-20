https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/517282-cruz-says-senate-likely-has-votes-to-support-supreme-court-nominee

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzVideo of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral Sunday shows preview: Justice Ginsburg dies, sparking partisan battle over vacancy before election Democrat on Graham video urging people to ‘use my words against me’: ‘Done’ MORE (R-Texas) said on Sunday that Senate Republicans have the votes to confirm President Trump Donald John TrumpUS reimposes UN sanctions on Iran amid increasing tensions Jeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally MORE‘s Supreme Court nominee following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE, noting it was “particularly important” that the chamber do so before Election Day.

When asked by host George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosThe Memo: Media accused of using kid-gloves on Biden Trump ABC town hall pulls in fewer viewers than ‘America’s Got Talent,’ NBA, Fox News The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks MORE on ABC’s “This Week” if Republicans have the votes to confirm a new justice, Cruz said it was likely. He then pivoted toward Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Trump expects to nominate woman to replace Ginsburg next week Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral MORE challenging the election results while staunchly avoiding the notion that Trump has said he would do so if results show he lost.

“I believe we will,” Cruz said of having the votes to confirm a Supreme Court nomination. “I think it is particularly important that the Senate take it up and confirm this nomination before the election because Joe Biden has been explicit. He has said if he doesn’t win, he’s going to challenge this election. He’s going to go to court, he’s going to challenge, he’s already hired a big legal team. Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Warning signs flash for Lindsey Graham in South Carolina MORE has told Joe Biden under no circumstances should you concede. Given that, there is a serious risk of a constitutional crisis if Joe Biden is bringing litigation like we had in Bush v. Gore.”

Biden has not explicitly said he would challenge the election results. Trump has repeatedly doubted the results of this year’s election should he lose, particularly rejecting the legitimacy of mail-in ballots states are turning to due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Senator, I have to stop you. As you know, it is President Trump who’s been the one talking about rigged elections. Joe Biden has not explicitly said he’s going to challenge the election,” Stephanopoulos said, acknowledging that all campaigns take on legal teams to analyze irregularities in election results.

Cruz said it is imperative that there be a full court on Election Day to avoid the chaos that followed the 2000 election, which the Supreme Court ultimately decided in a disputed recount of votes in Florida between George W. Bush and Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold Gore4 inconclusive Electoral College results that challenged our democracy Fox’s Napolitano: 2000 election will look like ‘child’s play’ compared to 2020 legal battles Who calls an election? Why we need patience and nonpartisanship this time MORE.

“An equally divided court can’t decide anything,” Cruz said. “That could make this presidential election drag on weeks and months and well into next year. That is an intolerable situation for the country. We need a full court on Election Day given the very high likelihood that we’re going to see litigation that goes to the court.”

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE (R-Maine) said in a statement after Ginsburg’s death that the Senate should not vote for her successor before the election.

Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-Alaska) also said shortly before Ginsburg’s death was reported that she would not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee before the election.

