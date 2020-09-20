https://100percentfedup.com/joe-bidens-latest-gaffe-200-million-people-will-die-probably-by-the-time-i-finish-this-talk/

Joe Biden just can’t help himself. He makes up things all the time, but his latest is a doozy. How can any American vote for him?

During a speech today, Biden said, “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.”

That’s nearly 2/3 of the U.S. population.

He was giving the speech in Philadelphia and was discussing the coronavirus during a speech about Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Joe Biden always sounds like the guy who is yelling “Get off my lawn!” The complete speech is below.

[embedded content]

The entire speech is below:

[embedded content]

