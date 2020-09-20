https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/democrat-leader-ocasio-cortez-tells-socialist-base-vote-joe-biden-endorsed-bernie-sanders-democratic-convention-video/

She’s never been accused of being the brightest person in the room.

But she sure is radical.

Democrat thought leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released a video on Saturday urging her socialist base to vote for senile Joe Biden in November.

She also told her base to “get radicalized” following the death of RBG.

Ocasio-Cortez came out with a new video after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg on Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez told Democrat-Socialists to vote for Joe Biden.

But just last month Ocasio-Cortez spoke at the DNC where she endorsed old Socialist Bernie Sanders.

What gives?

