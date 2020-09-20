https://djhjmedia.com/kari/blm-assaults-gay-men-in-dc-gay-neighborhood-while-they-yell-we-support-you-stop/

A female BLM protestor was videotaped harassing diners at an outdoor cafe when she aggressively fought with the man who called her “nothing but an agitator” What is BLM really about?

In this series of videos Antifa and BLM protesters are seen in neighborhoods in DC, harassing and attacking people thy say they way to protect, women and Gay men. Here they are harassing peope who are even yelling to them that they support Black Lives Matter, but the group is militant and violent.

Numerous times in the videos the BLM members hit people, are aggressive with umbrellas in people’s faces and become violent with demands that people wear masks. In one video they are even aggressive to a gay man with a Puppy.

Reporters notice that the group is especially agitated when they see White People videotaping, but not when others were videotaping, leading some speculation that the attack was on White People, whether gay or not. Whether a supporter or not.

In this video a gay man is seen and heard telling a Black woman she is “nothing but an agitator” after being yelled at aggressively by the BLM member.

“I am embarassed of you, I have my flag here,”

The BLM says,”So what? Get out of here, keep moving, get the F*CK off. Do you feel threatened? ,” she said, while being agressive toward him with an umbrella.

“Move along,” he says. “You are just an agitator,” he said.

BREAKING: DC BLM and Antifa descended upon a gay neighborhood tonight A BLM activist can be seen getting extremely aggressive with the gay man to the point of threatening him by saying: “You are mother f*cking lucky” because the gay man’s accomplice escorted him away pic.twitter.com/cu43u5XOkw — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

Eyewitnesses said that the Black Lives Members were harassing people for being gay. “No one is safe,” one eyewitness wrote.

DC: Tonight a gay man stood up to Antifa by saying: “You think I’m afraid of you?” After they trespassed his front yard and assaulted his friend pic.twitter.com/p9buhFNQLN — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

The BLM members are screaming with a bullhorn, “it’s a revolution,” while they chase people from the location and tell people to “Get the F out of here”.

DC: A BLM activist begins to harass a white man for recording the protest as an Antifa militant dressed in black armor proceeds to then film the man in return pic.twitter.com/bZ2ikWLSlD — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

Another assault on a gay man with a puppy, in the same gathering. The man is yelling “We support you, we are with you. Stop putting that umbrella in our face We are with you, we support you,” a man is yelling.

BREAKING: DC BLM and Antifa descended upon a gay neighborhood tonight and began to intimidate and harass multiple gay people Including a man with his puppy accusing him of “physically assaulting” them and for not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/R2AIDsEneb — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

At another location in the same neighborhood, Antifa and BLM hit a gay man, with a bull horn and tell him he is a racist and a sexist.

BREAKING: A DC BLM activist physically assaults a gay man by hitting him in the face with her megaphone Antifa militants then trespass the front yard of his friend they are having a get together on and begin to lay hands on him pic.twitter.com/jRsIq6E2pv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

A female Independent Journalist, who was in the location earlier in the evening, who goes by @BandPolitica reported, “Me and @venturareport were at a BLM march in Washington D.C we were approached within minutes of the march starting. They proceeded to ask us why we were recording & who we were with. After finding out that we were journalists they started shoving and trying to grab us and proceeded to assault us with umbrellas. They told us we aren’t allowed to film and I told them numerous times we’re in public. They screamed that we “need to get the f*ck out of here” and told @venturareport to take his bitch with him after repeatedly calling me a c*nt ,” she wrote.

DC: After being harassed and called a c*nt by BLM protesters BLM protesters began to pressure @bandpolitical into wearing a face mask in order to be around the protest She held her ground and stood up against the mob pic.twitter.com/l4rmIy6NqY — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 19, 2020

I was separated from @venturareport and they blocked me with their umbrellas and continued to try grabbing me as I tried to get back to my partner. We continued to try to do our job as they yelled to get the f*ck out of here. We stayed back a bit and eventually started to record again after a protestor overheard a private convo between me and @venturareport he yelled to the crowd that we weren’t leaving because we were “standing our ground” they assaulted my partner and me once again, surrounding us, shoving us, and demanding me to put on a mask, I told them they weren’t going to like my mask & they realized I had a “Trump 2020” one. They continued to hassle me especially after finding out it was a Trump 2020 mask and I told them simply “I like to breathe fresh air” and wouldn’t put on my mask,”she said.

