https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517267-democrats-see-donor-surge-after-ginsburgs-death

The most prolific online fundraising platform for Democratic candidates and causes said Sunday morning that donors had contributed more than $91 million in the 28 hours after the Supreme Court announced Associate Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE had died.

ActBlue said Ginsburg’s death had led to an unprecedented surge of donations to progressive groups. Donors gave $6.3 million in just one hour late Friday, and $70.6 million on Saturday, the platform said, both records for their respective time periods.

The previous daily record was nearly $42 million. The previous hourly record was just over $4 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The record-breaking response we’ve seen from small-dollar donors shows that the left is eager to fulfill her final wish and ready to fight back against [President] Trump and [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell’s vow to push through a Supreme Court nominee,” ActBlue executive director Erin Hill said in a statement. “Grassroots donors are fired up and investing in taking back the Senate majority and the White House, electing Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, and bolstering organizations on the frontlines of the impending judicial confirmation fight.”

Donors gave more than 1.2 million contributions on Saturday, the group said, another one-day record.

The online fundraising platform had raised more than $3 billion for Democratic causes through the end of August, the group said earlier this month. More than 4 million donors gave money to Democrats in August alone, four times higher than the equivalent month four years ago.

So far, more than 12 million donors have contributed to Democratic groups since the beginning of 2019. Through the equivalent of the last political cycle, just over 4 millions donors had given money.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

