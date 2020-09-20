https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alandershowitz-democrats-jewish-anti/2020/09/20/id/987832

Democrats “don’t have the guts to stand up” against anti-Semitism within their party, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz, a longtime Democrat who is Jewish.

“There are elements within the Democratic Party that support boycotting Israel, and do support silencing students on college campuses,” Dershowitz told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., adding there is no “courage” to reject the anti-Semitic factions in the party.

“Courage? Are you kidding? Does anybody today have courage in politics? The answer is no,” he continued. “The moderate Democrats don’t have courage. They don’t have the guts to stand up.

“The Republicans have had more courage standing up to anti-Semites in their party. And they have gotten rid of them and marginalize them. I wish the Democrats would learn from the Republicans on that issue.”

Dershowitz also issued a rebuke of former President Barack Obama, who was hard on U.S. ally Israel and their efforts to establish peace in the Middle East, saying Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize should be repurposed to President Donald Trump.

“Barack Obama got the peace prize while he was in office like a month for doing nothing, and he has been one of the worst foreign policy presidents,” Dershowitz told host John Catsimatidis. “The Iran deal was a disaster for peace.

“If you were going to ask me which president deserves a Nobel Peace Prize as between Barack Obama and Donald Trump, it’s not even a close question.”

