The world’s rich and famous traveled to and from Jeffrey Epstein’s island in the Atlantic for years. Today the AG for the US Virgin Islands demanded the logs on all flights to and from the island for the past few decades.
The Mirror.co.uk is reporting tonight:
The Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his suicide last year.
The Mirror also reports:
Logs for every flight made by Jeffrey Epstein’s aircraft over 21 years have been subpoenaed, “sparking panic” among his rich and famous pals.
Denise George has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution.
As well as the passenger lists, Ms George is seeking any “complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct” and any personal notes the pilots made.
The subpoena demands the names and contact details of anyone who worked for the pilots or who “interacted with or observed” Jeffrey Epstein or any passengers associated with him.
We reported last year that information shows former US President Bill Clinton flew with Epstein 29 times and most times with underage girls. We also reported that Clinton and Obama economist and the former President of Harvard, Larry Summers, took numerous flights on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet. He even flew on Epstein’s jet to Epstein’s infamous ‘Orgy Island’ ten days after his marriage in 2005.
We also reported that Clinton’s former National Security Advisor, Sandy Berger, took a flight on the Epstein Express from Epstein’s ‘Orgy Island’ as well. US News reported about Berger for being charged with stealing documents from the National Archives by stuffing them in his clothes to protect President Clinton and himself from actions related to Osama Bin Ladin. Al Gore also flew on the Epstein express.
It will be interesting to see who else comes up.