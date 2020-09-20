https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/developing-passengers-epsteins-flight-logs-named-epsteins-rich-famous-pals-panicking/

The Mirror.co.uk is reporting tonight:

The Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his suicide last year.

The Mirror also reports:

Logs for every flight made by Jeffrey Epstein’s aircraft over 21 years have been subpoenaed, “sparking panic” among his rich and famous pals.

Denise George has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution.

As well as the passenger lists, Ms George is seeking any “complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct” and any personal notes the pilots made.

The subpoena demands the names and contact details of anyone who worked for the pilots or who “interacted with or observed” Jeffrey Epstein or any passengers associated with him.