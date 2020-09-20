https://www.dailywire.com/news/diabolical-institution-mark-levin-slams-democratic-party-for-scheme-to-pack-supreme-court

Conservative radio host Mark Levin blasted the Democratic Party on Sunday for implementing tactics he described as totalitarian in their attempt to wrest power from their political opposition, such as packing the Supreme Court.

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” about the political fallout following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Levin tore into the Democrats, first of all, for demanding that President Donald Trump disregard the Constitution, which requires him to appoint justices. “Well, it’s a very strange thing, this Democrat Party,” he began. “First of all, they hate the Constitution because they spent the last several months pulling down statues of the founders and saying that the Constitution was adopted by slaveholders. Then they wave it around to justify their destruction of the Constitution.”

“Let’s be very, very clear,” Levin continued. “Let me read you a quote. ‘That’s their job. There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year. Eight is not a good number for a collegial body that sometimes disagrees.’ That was Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2016. But this seat doesn’t belong to Ruth Bader Ginsburg; it doesn’t belong to anybody. It’s in the Constitution, and the American people and the president has a say.”

“Now under our constitutional system, as Will has said, and you both have said, the president makes a nomination. Now, what the Democrats want to do is sabotage this entire process,” he added.

WATCH:

My appearance, in part, from Fox & Friends this morning: “We don’t take an oath to the Democrat Party” pic.twitter.com/Xd9iUEPZE0 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 20, 2020

Levin went on to blast Republican senators such as Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for not supporting the president’s constitutional right to appoint a justice as speedily as possible, but he reserved an especially pointed rebuke for the Democrats threatening to add more justices to the Supreme Court when they have the ability. Noting how a Democrat-controlled Congress once blocked former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s attempt to do the same thing because they honored the Constitution, Levin said today’s Democratic Party is no longer bothered by such restraints.

Levin went on to warn how Democratic leadership is openly explaining how they want to abolish the Electoral College, pack Congress with Democratic senators from Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, sabotage the 2020 election with mail-in voting and refuse to concede defeat, encourage the riotous mobs roiling major cities, and attack law enforcement as “Gestapo.” He further said the mob supporting such tactics “one way or another, will be crushed. If they’re not crushed at the voting booth, they will be crushed otherwise.”

“The Democrat Party is a diabolical institution that’s getting worse and worse. It has a diabolical history, whether it is slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, or today, this so-called socialism,” Levin later said, adding, “Our school systems are under attack; a vaccine is under attack; our borders are under attack; the courts are under attack. Everything’s under attack with the current Democrat Party because their attitude is, if we can’t control everything, then burn it down. They’re the mob in the street, without Molotov cocktails. That’s exactly what the modern Democrat Party is today.”

“This is a party that is following a Saul Alinsky, Stalinist model. I can’t put it any other way, and they’re taking it into the election,” Levin continued. “Joe Biden was the leader of the pack, destroying the nomination process, destroying the Supreme Court. He was the leader of the pack, which is why he was hiding yesterday because he didn’t want to talk about the vacancy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

