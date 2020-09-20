https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/20/someones-been-eating-paint-chips-dc-blm-activist-compares-non-violent-suppression-of-riot-to-being-in-afghanistan-watch/

This interview with a DC BLM activist complaining about police officers shutting down a riot and comparing it ‘literally’ to Afghanistan is something else.

Watch.

Pretty sure this BLM ‘activist’ has no idea what Afghanistan looks like.

And she seems quite upset that it’s not ok for them to harass people and destroy property.

Mean ol’ police officers doing their jobs and stuff.

Pshaw.

Yeah, not a lot of rubber bullets and tear gas being used in Afghanistan.

Just sayin’.

Rhymes with ‘morose.’

Sorta.

Samesies.

Literally.

It’s just their First Amendment right.

Heh.

And then saying it won’t stop anytime soon.

Delusional being the keyword here.

***

Related:

Go home, Rick, you’re drunk: Rick Wilson tweets all tough at ‘y’all mfers in the Senate GOP’ and gets his a*s handed to him

‘Thoughts and prayers, Meathead’: Rob Reiner loses it and learns the HARD way why you never threaten Republicans with war

BOOM: Drew Holden’s receipt-filled thread of Dems, media and blue-checks magically changing their minds on SCOTUS a brutal must-read

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...