Grandpa, what’s wrong with you!!?!

Joe Biden held a brief event at the US Constitutional Center on Sunday.

He could barely make it to the podium, was panting to regain his breathe and could barely speak when he started his talk.

This is elder abuse!

You thought the Russia hoax was bad!

Now Democrats are pushing an obviously failing and senile septuagenarian for president who doesn’t know what he’s doing or saying half the time!

Watch this — Via Ezra Levant.

If this was your grandfather sounding out of breath and distracted, you’d say, “grampa, are you okay? Do you need to sit down for a bit? Should we go to the doctor? pic.twitter.com/7HzVnLUKXm — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2020

