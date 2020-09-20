https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/20/facebook-changes-its-logo-to-honor-ruth-bader-ginsburg/

Facebook has changed its logo on its mobile app to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

And here’s what it looked like when we tried it:

So, totally neutral, right?

Exit question: Has Facebook ever changed its logo before? We don’t recall this ever happening, but maybe we’re wrong.

